The Ottawa Senators (3-4) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4) on the road on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Penguins vs. Senators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final result of Penguins 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-150)

Penguins (-150) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Senators (+1.5)

Penguins Splits and Trends

In the one game this season the Penguins registered just one goal, they lost.

Pittsburgh has lost both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Penguins have scored at least three goals four times, and are 3-1-0 in those games (to register six points).

When it has outshot opponents, Pittsburgh is 1-4-0 (two points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 16th 3 Goals Scored 3.86 4th 11th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3.43 23rd 4th 34 Shots 35.7 2nd 12th 29.4 Shots Allowed 28 5th 27th 11.11% Power Play % 20% 15th 9th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 74.07% 21st

Penguins vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

