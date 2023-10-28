The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, October 28, with the Senators having dropped three consecutive games.

You can catch the action on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT as the Penguins take on the Senators.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Senators Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins rank 12th in goals against, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.

The Penguins' 21 total goals (three per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 17 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (21 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Evgeni Malkin 7 4 5 9 8 11 55.6% Jake Guentzel 7 1 7 8 0 4 0% Sidney Crosby 7 4 3 7 9 4 61.3% Bryan Rust 7 5 1 6 5 6 - Reilly Smith 7 4 2 6 3 1 -

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators' total of 24 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 18th in the league.

The Senators' 27 goals on the season (3.9 per game) rank them ninth in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 3.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Senators Key Players