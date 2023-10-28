Penguins vs. Senators Injury Report Today - October 28
Ahead of their Saturday, October 28 matchup with the Ottawa Senators (3-4) at PPG Paints Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4) are monitoring four players on the injury report.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|John Ludvig
|D
|Questionable
|Concussion
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Erik Brannstrom
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Thomas Chabot
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Artem Zub
|D
|Questionable
|Head
Penguins vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Penguins Season Insights
- Pittsburgh's 21 total goals (three per game) make it the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their goal differential (+1) ranks 14th in the league.
Senators Season Insights
- The Senators' 27 goals on the season (3.9 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
- Ottawa gives up 3.4 goals per game (24 total), which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +3.
Penguins vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-150)
|Senators (+125)
|6.5
