The Indiana Pacers (1-0) hit the road in Central Division action against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Pacers are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 129 - Cavaliers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 2.5)

Pacers (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-16.3)

Pacers (-16.3) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 241.5

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers posted 112.3 points per game last year (25th-ranked in NBA), but they really thrived on defense, ceding only 106.9 points per contest (best).

With 41.2 rebounds allowed per game, Cleveland was second-best in the league. It ranked 25th in the league by averaging 41.1 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers ranked 19th in the NBA with 24.9 assists per contest.

Cleveland dominated when it came to turnovers, as it ranked fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and fourth-best in forced turnovers (14.7 per contest).

Last season the Cavaliers sank 11.6 threes per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and shot 36.7% (11th-ranked) from downtown.

