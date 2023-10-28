Will Matt Nieto Score a Goal Against the Senators on October 28?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Matt Nieto light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Matt Nieto score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Nieto stats and insights
- Nieto is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
- Nieto has zero points on the power play.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
