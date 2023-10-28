The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) bring the 24th-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3), who have the No. 17 passing offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Thundering Herd are 3.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 46.5.

Marshall is totaling 27.3 points per game on offense (75th in the FBS), and ranks 82nd defensively with 27.3 points allowed per game. With 29.7 points per game on offense, Coastal Carolina ranks 57th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 48th, giving up 22.7 points per contest.

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Marshall vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Marshall -3.5 -110 -110 46.5 -115 -105 -175 +145

Marshall Recent Performance

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Thundering Herd, who rank -74-worst in total offense (348.3 yards per game) and 23rd-worst in total defense (426.7 yards per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Thundering Herd, who rank -12-worst in scoring offense (24.7 points per game) and -101-worst in scoring defense (36.3 points per game allowed) over their last three contests.

Over Marshall's last three games, it ranks 64th in passing offense (263.0 passing yards per game) and -69-worst in passing defense (257.7 passing yards per game allowed).

With 85.3 rushing yards per game on offense (-104-worst) and 169.0 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-38-worst) over the last three games, the Thundering Herd have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

The Thundering Herd are winless against the spread and 0-3 overall in their past three contests.

Marshall has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Four of Marshall's six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Marshall has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Marshall has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Thundering Herd a 63.6% chance to win.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has recorded 1,679 yards (239.9 ypg) on 161-of-240 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 130 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 85 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 124 times for 641 yards (91.6 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 15 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Ethan Payne has collected 172 yards on 44 carries.

Darryle Simmons' team-leading 220 yards as a receiver have come on 21 receptions (out of 27 targets).

Caleb Coombs has grabbed 24 passes while averaging 29.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Cade Conley has been the target of 24 passes and racked up 20 grabs for 203 yards, an average of 29 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Sam Burton has collected 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording two TFL and 23 tackles.

Eli Neal is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 39 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Micah Abraham leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 11 tackles and three passes defended.

