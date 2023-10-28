The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) bring the 24th-ranked pass defense in college football into a clash with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3), with the No. 17 pass offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Thundering Herd are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Marshall (-3.5) 45.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Marshall (-4) 45.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Marshall has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Coastal Carolina has covered five times in seven games with a spread this year.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

