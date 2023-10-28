In the matchup between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, October 28 at 6:00 PM, our projection system expects the Chanticleers to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (+3.5) Over (46.5) Coastal Carolina 29, Marshall 24

Week 9 Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The Thundering Herd have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Thundering Herd have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Marshall has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

This year, four of the Thundering Herd's six games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Marshall games this season is 46.8, 0.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Chanticleers.

The Chanticleers are 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

Coastal Carolina is a 2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

In Chanticleers seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

The average point total for Coastal Carolina this season is 14.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Thundering Herd vs. Chanticleers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marshall 27.3 27.3 23.8 22.3 32 34 Coastal Carolina 29.7 22.7 37.7 17.7 23.8 26.5

