Looking at the schools in the MAC, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 9 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Ohio

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

6-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win MAC: +275

+275 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Western Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Ohio jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Toledo

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

7-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win MAC: +140

+140 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st

131st Last Game: W 21-17 vs Miami (OH)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Toledo jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

3. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win MAC: +275

+275 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th

130th Last Game: L 21-17 vs Toledo

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Miami (OH) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Ohio

@ Ohio Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-4 | 8-3 Odds to Win MAC: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th

119th Last Game: W 20-13 vs Eastern Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

5. Bowling Green

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win MAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th

86th Last Game: W 41-14 vs Akron

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bowling Green jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

6. Buffalo

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st

121st Last Game: W 24-6 vs Kent State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Buffalo jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

7. Central Michigan

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th

115th Last Game: L 24-17 vs Ball State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Central Michigan jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

8. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win MAC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd

132nd Last Game: L 20-13 vs Northern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Michigan jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Western Michigan

Western Michigan Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Western Michigan

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win MAC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th

98th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Ohio

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Western Michigan jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Eastern Michigan

@ Eastern Michigan Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Ball State

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win MAC: +40000

+40000 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th

109th Last Game: W 24-17 vs Central Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Ball State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

11. Akron

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-7 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +40000

+40000 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th

129th Last Game: L 41-14 vs Bowling Green

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Akron jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

12. Kent State

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-7 | 0-11 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th

100th Last Game: L 24-6 vs Buffalo

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Kent State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.