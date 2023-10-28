Kris Letang will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Looking to bet on Letang's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kris Letang vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Letang Season Stats Insights

Letang's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:35 per game on the ice, is +2.

Letang has yet to score a goal this year through seven games played.

In three of seven games this season, Letang has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Letang has posted an assist in a game three times this season in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

Letang's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Letang having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Letang Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are allowing 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 7 Games 1 4 Points 0 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.