Will Jake Guentzel Score a Goal Against the Senators on October 28?
Can we count on Jake Guentzel scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Guentzel stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Guentzel scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.