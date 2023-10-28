The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-1) square off against a fellow MWC foe when they host the UNLV Rebels (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field.

Fresno State is totaling 34 points per game on offense (31st in the FBS), and ranks 36th on the other side of the ball with 20.1 points allowed per game. UNLV ranks 40th with 427.7 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 106th with 406 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

For more specifics of this matchup, read on.

Fresno State vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Fresno State vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Fresno State UNLV 415.6 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.7 (53rd) 329.6 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406 (85th) 114.1 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.7 (14th) 301.4 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216 (85th) 5 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 14 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (10th)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has racked up 1,682 yards (240.3 ypg) on 159-of-232 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Malik Sherrod, has carried the ball 71 times for 432 yards (61.7 per game), scoring five times.

This season, Elijah Gilliam has carried the ball 81 times for 324 yards (46.3 per game) and four touchdowns, while also racking up 108 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Erik Brooks' team-high 551 yards as a receiver have come on 39 catches (out of 55 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has caught 36 passes for 390 yards (55.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jaelen Gill has a total of 374 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 34 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has racked up 1,311 yards (187.3 ypg) while completing 65.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 142 yards with one touchdown.

Vincent Davis has rushed for 388 yards on 69 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Donavyn Lester has run for 325 yards across 58 carries, scoring seven touchdowns.

Ricky White has racked up 557 receiving yards on 40 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 30 passes and compiled 326 receiving yards (46.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Senika McKie's 29 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 198 yards.

