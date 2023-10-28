Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Malkin against the Senators, we have lots of info to help.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin's plus-minus this season, in 18:00 per game on the ice, is -1.

In four of seven games this season, Malkin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Malkin has registered a point in a game five times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

Malkin has posted an assist in a game three times this year in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Malkin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Malkin has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 7 Games 3 9 Points 4 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

