Will Evgeni Malkin Score a Goal Against the Senators on October 28?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Evgeni Malkin going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Malkin stats and insights
- Malkin has scored in four of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 16% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.