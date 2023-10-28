Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) host the Indiana Pacers (1-0) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-3.5
|-
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland put together a 44-38-0 ATS record last year.
- Cleveland put together a 47-17 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 73.4% of those games).
- The Cavaliers had a record of 39-12 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (76.5%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Cavaliers have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- When playing at home last season, the Cavaliers sported a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (19-22-0).
- In home games last year, the Cavaliers exceed the over/under 46.3% of the time (19 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, exceeding the total in 51.2% of games (21 of 41).
- Last season the Cavaliers averaged 7.2 fewer points (112.3 per game) than the Pacers conceded (119.5).
- Cleveland had a 10-3 record versus the spread and were 10-3 overall when putting up more than 119.5 points.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Cavaliers
|Pacers
|112.3
|116.3
|25
|10
|10-3
|40-24
|10-3
|33-31
|106.9
|119.5
|1
|29
|39-24
|13-6
|48-15
|13-6
