The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) are home in Central Division action versus the Indiana Pacers (1-0) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Information

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell put up 28.3 points last year, plus 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Evan Mobley put up 16.2 points, 9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in NBA).

Darius Garland's numbers last season were 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists per contest. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 41% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Caris LeVert collected 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He sank 43.1% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Max Strus posted 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He made 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton put up 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield recorded 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists last year, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (third in league).

Myles Turner recorded 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 54.8% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown put up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cavaliers Pacers 112.3 Points Avg. 116.3 106.9 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 48.8% Field Goal % 46.9% 36.7% Three Point % 36.7%

