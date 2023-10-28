Week 9 of the college football schedule is here. To see how each Big Ten team stacks up against the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Ohio State

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

7-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 20-12 vs Penn State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Wisconsin

@ Wisconsin Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

2. Michigan

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

8-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: -105

-105 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 49-0 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

3. Penn State

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

6-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th

55th Last Game: L 20-12 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Indiana

Indiana Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

4. Wisconsin

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 9-3

5-2 | 9-3 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th

69th Last Game: W 25-21 vs Illinois

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Ohio State

Ohio State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

5. Maryland

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: L 27-24 vs Illinois

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Northwestern

@ Northwestern Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Iowa

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

6-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th

47th Last Game: L 12-10 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

7. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th

88th Last Game: W 31-14 vs Indiana

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

8. Minnesota

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-5

4-3 | 7-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th

46th Last Game: W 12-10 vs Iowa

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Michigan State

Michigan State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Nebraska

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-6

4-3 | 6-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th

67th Last Game: W 17-9 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Purdue

Purdue Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Illinois

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-7

3-5 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: L 25-21 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

10. Purdue

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-9

2-5 | 3-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th

11th Last Game: L 41-7 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Nebraska

@ Nebraska Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Michigan State

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-5 | 2-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th

13th Last Game: L 49-0 vs Michigan

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Minnesota

@ Minnesota Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

13. Northwestern

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th

17th Last Game: L 17-9 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Maryland

Maryland Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Indiana

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-5 | 1-10 Odds to Win Big Ten: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 31-14 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Penn State

@ Penn State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

