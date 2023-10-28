Are you a huge fan of auto racing who doesn't want to miss an event? Check out all the Formula 1, Motorcycle Racing, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action that will be available on Saturday, October 28, airing on Fubo. Use the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix - Practice 3

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 1:25 PM ET

1:25 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Dead on Tools 250

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix - Qualifying

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 4:55 PM ET

4:55 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

