The Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier included, take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 116-110 win over the Hawks, Rozier totaled 24 points and six assists.

Now let's examine Rozier's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-125)

Over 20.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons gave up 118.5 points per game last year, 27th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Pistons were 22nd in the league last year, allowing 44.7 per game.

Allowing an average of 25.8 assists last year, the Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pistons allowed 12 made 3-pointers per game last season, ninth in the league in that category.

Terry Rozier vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 35 21 6 9 1 2 2 2/27/2023 38 22 3 3 3 0 1 2/3/2023 35 23 6 1 2 0 2 12/14/2022 42 25 5 2 2 1 1

