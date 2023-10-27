The World Series opens between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on Friday, beginning at 8:03 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .225.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Eovaldi has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts over 210 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 28-year-old has put up a 3.47 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.

Gallen has 20 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gallen is seeking his 29th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 34 appearances this season.

This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.

Zac Gallen vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers offense that ranks third in the league with 881 total runs scored while batting .263 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .452 slugging percentage (third in MLB action) and has hit a total of 233 home runs (third in the league).

Gallen has thrown 11 innings, giving up four earned runs on 14 hits while striking out 17 against the Rangers this season.

