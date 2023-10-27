The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Putnam County, West Virginia this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

Putnam County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Hurricane High School at South Charleston High School