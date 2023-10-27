Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Hardy County, West Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

Hardy County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Pendleton County High School at Moorefield High School