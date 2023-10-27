Gordon Hayward's Charlotte Hornets match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 116-110 win over the Hawks (his last action) Hayward produced 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Hayward, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+102)

Over 14.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-200)

Looking to bet on one or more of Hayward's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the league defensively last year, allowing 118.5 points per contest.

The Pistons were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 44.7 boards per game.

The Pistons were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.8.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pistons were ninth in the league last season, conceding 12 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Gordon Hayward vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 33 2 5 6 0 1 0 2/27/2023 36 19 5 6 0 0 2 2/3/2023 26 12 4 2 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.