Darius Garland and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 114-113 win over the Nets, Garland put up 15 points, five assists and two steals.

Below we will look at Garland's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-105)

Over 19.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Over 6.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+122)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 116.4 points per contest last year made the Thunder the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Thunder were last in the league last year, conceding 46.6 per game.

In terms of assists, the Thunder conceded 25.9 per game last year, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

The Thunder were the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Darius Garland vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/27/2023 37 31 2 13 3 0 4 12/10/2022 34 13 3 8 1 0 2

