The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and BSOK.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

Last season, the Cavaliers had a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents made.

In games Cleveland shot higher than 47.4% from the field, it went 35-16 overall.

The Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Thunder ranked 12th.

Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 112.3 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder gave up.

Cleveland had a 20-7 record last season when putting up more than 116.4 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers averaged 113.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.9 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (111.3).

Cleveland gave up 105 points per game at home last year, compared to 108.8 in away games.

In home games, the Cavaliers sunk 0.6 more three-pointers per game (11.9) than when playing on the road (11.3). However, they sported a lower three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to on the road (36.8%).

Cavaliers Injuries