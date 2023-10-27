The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report as they prepare for their Friday, October 27 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Darius Garland PG Questionable Hamstring 15 2 5 Dean Wade PF Questionable Illness Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Jarrett Allen C Out Ankle

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out (Back), Jaylin Williams: Out (Hamstring)

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSOK

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -4.5 227.5

