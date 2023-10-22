Steelers vs. Rams Injury Report — Week 7
Peruse the injury report for the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2), which currently has eight players listed on it, as the Steelers ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22 at 4:05 PM .
Their last time out, the Steelers won 17-10 over the Baltimore Ravens.
In their last game, the Rams won 26-9 over the Arizona Cardinals.
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|RB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|James Daniels
|OL
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Pressley Harvin III
|P
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dan Moore Jr.
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|T.J. Watt
|LB
|Heel
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Achilles
|Questionable
|Joseph Noteboom
|OT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Derion Kendrick
|DB
|NIR - Personal
|Questionable
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kobie Turner
|NT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Other Week 7 Injury Reports
Steelers vs. Rams Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: FOX
Steelers Season Insights
- This season has been tough for the Steelers on both offense and defense, as they are compiling only 268.2 total yards per game (third-worst) and surrendering 389.4 total yards per game (third-worst).
- The Steelers' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 15.8 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 20th with 22 points surrendered per contest.
- With 187.8 passing yards per game on offense, the Steelers rank 27th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 25th, giving up 245.6 passing yards per contest.
- Pittsburgh has plenty of room to improve in the running game, as it ranks fifth-worst in rushing yards per game (80.4) and fourth-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (143.8).
- The Steelers have accumulated 11 forced turnovers (sixth in NFL) and committed six turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season for a +5 turnover margin that ranks sixth in the NFL.
Steelers vs. Rams Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Rams (-3)
- Moneyline: Rams (-175), Steelers (+145)
- Total: 44 points
