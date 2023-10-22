How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 22
AC Monza and AS Roma hit the pitch in one of many compelling matchups on the Serie A slate today.
Live coverage of all Serie A action today is available to you, with the info provided below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch AS Roma vs AC Monza
AC Monza travels to face AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AS Roma (-150)
- Underdog: AC Monza (+380)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch Bologna vs Frosinone Calcio
Frosinone Calcio travels to take on Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bologna (-140)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+350)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch Salernitana vs Cagliari
Cagliari is on the road to take on Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Salernitana (+130)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+215)
- Draw: (+215)
Watch Atalanta vs Genoa CFC
Genoa CFC travels to take on Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Atalanta (-200)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+550)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch AC Milan vs Juventus
Juventus is on the road to face AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (+125)
- Underdog: Juventus (+215)
- Draw: (+220)
