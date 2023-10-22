Sam Howell vs. Tyrod Taylor in Week 7: Commanders vs. Giants Preview, Stats
Quarterbacks Sam Howell and Tyrod Taylor will be facing off on October 22, when the Washington Commanders (3-3) and New York Giants (1-5) play at MetLife Stadium. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.
Commanders vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
Sam Howell vs. Tyrod Taylor Matchup
|Sam Howell
|2023 Stats
|Tyrod Taylor
|6
|Games Played
|4
|67.8%
|Completion %
|68.6%
|1,500 (250.0)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|292 (73.0)
|9
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Interceptions
|0
|104 (17.3)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|40 (10.0)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Sam Howell Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 230.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Giants Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Giants are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, giving up 27.8 points per game (28th in NFL).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, New York ranks 18th in the NFL with 1,302 passing yards allowed (217.0 per game) and 27th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.3).
- Against the run, the Giants rank 31st in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 147.5, and they rank 30th in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
- On defense, New York ranks 23rd in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 61.9%. It is 23rd in third-down efficiency allowed at 43.7%.
Tyrod Taylor Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 192.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD
Commanders Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Giants rank 28th in the league with 27.8 points allowed per game, and they rank 28th in total yards allowed with 364.5 given up per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, New York is 18th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,302) and 14th in passing TDs allowed (eight).
- Against the run, the Giants rank 31st in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 147.5, and they rank 30th in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
- On defense, New York ranks 26th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 43.7%. It is 23rd in red-zone percentage allowed at 61.9%.
