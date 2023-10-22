The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Rams vs. Steelers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Rams vs. Steelers?

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Rams favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.6 points).

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 63.0%.

The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Steelers have won three of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +142 or more once this season and won that game.

Who will win? The Rams or Steelers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 7 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-3)



Los Angeles (-3) The Rams have registered a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Steelers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Rams vs. Steelers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (44)



Under (44) The two teams average a combined 5.2 less points per game (38.8) than this matchup's total of 44 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 41.5 points per game, 2.5 less than the over/under in this matchup.

Two of the Rams' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Out of Steelers five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Tyler Higbee Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 39.0 0

Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 205.4 5 2.4 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.