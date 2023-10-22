Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Pat Freiermuth will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), versus the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 208.2 per game.

So far this campaign, Freiermuth has hauled in eight passes on 13 targets for 53 yards and two TDs, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Freiermuth vs. the Rams

Freiermuth vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed four opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Rams is conceding 208.2 yards per outing this year, which ranks 13th in the league.

Opponents of the Rams have put up four touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). The Rams' defense is first in the league in that category.

Pat Freiermuth Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Freiermuth Receiving Insights

Freiermuth has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of four games this season.

Freiermuth has 7.9% of his team's target share (13 targets on 164 passing attempts).

He averages 4.1 yards per target this season (53 yards on 13 targets).

In two of four games this year, Freiermuth has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (40.0% of his team's five offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

Freiermuth's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

