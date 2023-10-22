Kenny Pickett vs. Matthew Stafford in Week 7: Steelers vs. Rams Preview, Stats
The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) are set to come together at SoFi Stadium on October 22, which means that Matthew Stafford and Kenny Pickett will be leading the charge for the respective teams. Below, we break down both signal callers, spotlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.
Steelers vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: FOX
Kenny Pickett vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup
|Kenny Pickett
|2023 Stats
|Matthew Stafford
|5
|Games Played
|6
|59.7%
|Completion %
|61.2%
|1,027 (205.4)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,677 (279.5)
|5
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Interceptions
|5
|12 (2.4)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|51 (8.5)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Rams Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Rams are surrendering 19.5 points per game (14th in NFL) and 330.3 total yards per game (18th).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles ranks 15th in the NFL with 1,249 passing yards allowed (208.2 per game) and 10th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.1).
- Against the run, the Rams are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this year, surrendering the ninth-most rushing yards in the NFL with 733 (122.2 per game). They also rank 20th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).
- Defensively, Los Angeles is ninth in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 47.4%. It is ninth in third-down percentage allowed at 39.2%.
Matthew Stafford Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 264.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Steelers Defensive Stats
