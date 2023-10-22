The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants are scheduled to meet in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Dyami Brown get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Dyami Brown score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Brown's 11 targets have led to six receptions for 87 yards (14.5 per game).

Brown, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Dyami Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 25 0 Week 3 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3 2 51 0 Week 5 Bears 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0

