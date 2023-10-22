Curtis Samuel will be up against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Washington Commanders take on the New York Giants in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Samuel's 27 receptions have yielded 285 total yards (and an average of 47.5 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 31 times.

Samuel vs. the Giants

Samuel vs the Giants (since 2021): 2 GP / 53.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 53.5 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 217 passing yards per game conceded by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants' defense ranks 14th in the NFL by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Curtis Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In five of six games this year, Samuel has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Samuel has 14.5% of his team's target share (31 targets on 214 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 31 times, averaging 9.2 yards per target (26th in NFL).

In two of six games this season, Samuel has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored three of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (21.4%).

With five red zone targets, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

