The Washington Commanders (3-3) visit a struggling New York Giants (1-5) squad on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Giants have lost four games in a row.

Commanders and Giants recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Commanders vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Commanders 3 37.5 -150 +125

Commanders vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

Washington's outings this year have an average point total of 41.6, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Commanders have covered the spread three times over six games with a set spread.

The Commanders have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.

Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

New York Giants

The Giants have played four games this season that finished with a combined score above 37.5 points.

The average total for New York games this season has been 44, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Giants have gone 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Giants have been listed as the underdog five times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

This season, New York has been at least a +125 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Commanders vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Commanders 22.2 12 29.3 29 41.6 5 6 Giants 11.8 32 27.8 28 44 4 6

Commanders vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

Washington has covered the spread twice, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

Washington has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

The Commanders have a negative point differential on the season (-43 total points, -7.1 per game), as do the Giants (-96 total points, -16 per game).

Giants

In its last three games, New York has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

None of the Giants' past three games have hit the over.

The Commanders have been outscored by 43 points this season (7.1 per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 96 points (16 per game).

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 42 41.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 24 23 ATS Record 3-3-0 0-3-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44 45 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26.2 24 27.3 ATS Record 1-5-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

