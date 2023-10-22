The Washington Commanders' (3-3) injury report ahead of their game against the New York Giants (1-5) currently has 10 players. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 22 from MetLife Stadium.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Commanders faced the Atlanta Falcons in their last outing, winning 24-16.

Last time out, the Giants were beaten by the Buffalo Bills 14-9.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Chris Paul OG Back Limited Participation In Practice
Samuel Cosmi OT Knee Full Participation In Practice
Kendall Fuller CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice
Christian Holmes CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Montez Sweat DE Finger Limited Participation In Practice
Jonathan Allen DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice
James Smith-Williams DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice
Benjamin St-Juste CB Hand Full Participation In Practice
Kamren Curl S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Christopher Rodriguez Jr. RB NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Daniel Jones QB Neck Questionable
Gary Brightwell RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Graham Gano K Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Mark Glowinski OG Quad Limited Participation In Practice
Matt Peart OT Shoulder Out
Adoree' Jackson CB Neck Questionable
Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Out
D.J. Davidson DL Knee Full Participation In Practice
Evan Neal OT Ankle Questionable
Tre Hawkins III CB Knee Full Participation In Practice
John Michael Schmitz C Shoulder Out

Commanders vs. Giants Game Info

Rep the Commanders or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders Season Insights

  • The Commanders sport the 22nd-ranked offense this season (302 yards per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 377.2 yards allowed per game.
  • Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (29.3 points allowed per game), the Commanders have put up better results offensively, ranking 15th in the NFL by putting up 22.2 points per game.
  • The Commanders are totaling 214.2 passing yards per game offensively this year (16th in NFL), and they are allowing 248.2 passing yards per game (27th) on the defensive side of the ball.
  • Offensively, Washington ranks 25th in the NFL with 87.8 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 23rd in rushing yards allowed per contest (129).
  • With eight forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (24th in NFL), the Commanders' -2 turnover margin ranks 21st in the NFL.

Commanders vs. Giants Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Commanders (-3)
  • Moneyline: Commanders (-160), Giants (+130)
  • Total: 37.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Commanders-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.