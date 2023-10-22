The Washington Commanders are in action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET versus the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +500

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds

Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +550

Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jahan Dotson - - 33.5 (-113) Antonio Gibson - - 13.5 (-113) Sam Howell 224.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) - Terry McLaurin - - 57.5 (-113) Brian Robinson Jr. - 63.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) Curtis Samuel - - 34.5 (-113) Logan Thomas - - 27.5 (-113)

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Saquon Barkley - 70.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Tyrod Taylor 180.5 (-113) - - Darren Waller - - 36.5 (-113) Darius Slayton - - 31.5 (-113) Wan'Dale Robinson - - 35.5 (-113) Jalin Hyatt - - 19.5 (-106)

