The Washington Commanders (3-3) visit a struggling New York Giants (1-5) squad on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium (and best bets are available). The Giants have lost four games in a row.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Commanders vs. Giants? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Commanders vs. Giants?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Giants in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Commanders favored and the difference between the two is 3.9 points.
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Commanders a 61.8% chance to win.
  • The Commanders have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
  • This season, the Giants have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • This season, New York has been at least a +136 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Who will win? The Commanders or Giants? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: New York (+3)
  • The Commanders are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Washington has not covered a spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites (0-2).
  • The Giants are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • New York is 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Commanders vs. Giants matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (37.5)
  • The two teams average a combined 3.5 fewer points per game, 34 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's over/under of 37.5 points.
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 57.1 points per game, 19.6 more than the over/under for this game.
  • Three of the Commanders' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
  • In Giants six games with a set total, one has hit the over (16.7%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Brian Robinson Jr. Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 76.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
6 50.3 3 18.8 2

Tyrod Taylor Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
4 73.0 0 10.0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.