How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 22
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
There are two matchups on today's Bundesliga schedule, including Borussia Monchengladbach squaring off against FC Cologne.
You will find information on how to watch today's Bundesliga action right here.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Cologne vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Borussia Monchengladbach journeys to face FC Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Cologne (+130)
- Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+175)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs FC Augsburg
FC Augsburg travels to match up with 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+130)
- Underdog: FC Augsburg (+180)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.