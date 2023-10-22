Brian Robinson Jr. will be facing the second-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders play the New York Giants in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

In the running game, Robinson has put up a team-best 302 rushing yards (50.3 ypg) on 77 attempts while scoring three rushing TDs. In addition, Robinson has 11 receptions for 113 yards (18.8 ypg) and two scores in the passing game.

Robinson vs. the Giants

Robinson vs the Giants (since 2021): 2 GP / 92.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 92.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Giants have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Giants surrender 147.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense this season.

The Giants' defense is ranked 30th in the NFL with nine rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Robinson Rushing Insights

Robinson has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in six opportunities this season.

The Commanders have passed 63.3% of the time and run 36.7% this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 77 of his team's 124 total rushing attempts this season (62.1%).

Robinson has scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has five total touchdowns this season (35.7% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

He has 13 red zone rushing carries (59.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Brian Robinson Jr. Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this year.

Robinson has been targeted on 13 of his team's 214 passing attempts this season (6.1% target share).

He averages 8.7 yards per target this season (113 yards on 13 targets).

In two of six games this season, Robinson has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Robinson has been targeted two times in the red zone (8.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 10 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 18 ATT / 87 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs

