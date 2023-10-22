Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Allen Robinson II will be up against the Los Angeles Rams and their 13th-ranked passing defense in Week 7, starting at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Robinson's 17 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 137 yards (27.4 per game) so far this season.

Robinson vs. the Rams

Robinson vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Rams have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Los Angeles on the season.

The 208.2 passing yards the Rams yield per outing makes them the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Rams have given up four passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks first in the league.

Allen Robinson II Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-118)

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in five games this season.

Robinson has 15.9% of his team's target share (26 targets on 164 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 26 times, averaging 5.3 yards per target (114th in NFL).

Having played five games this year, Robinson has not tallied a TD reception.

Robinson (two red zone targets) has been targeted 12.5% of the time in the red zone (16 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

