At Lincoln Financial Field in Week 7, the Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown will be lined up against the Miami Dolphins pass defense and Xavien Howard. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Eagles vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

A.J. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 79.2 13.2 5 32 11.73

A.J. Brown vs. Xavien Howard Insights

A.J. Brown & the Eagles' Offense

A.J. Brown leads his squad with 672 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 42 catches (out of 60 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Philadelphia has 1,470 (245 per game), the 10th-most in the NFL.

The Eagles are scoring 25.8 points per game, the sixth-most in the NFL.

Philadelphia, which is averaging 35.5 pass attempts per game, ranks 12th in the league.

The Eagles have made 22 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 22nd in the NFL. They throw the ball 31.9% of the time in the red zone.

Xavien Howard & the Dolphins' Defense

Xavien Howard has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 27 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Miami has been midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,375 (229.2 per game).

So far this season, the Dolphins' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 26th in the NFL with 26 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 22nd with 2,062 total yards allowed (343.7 per game).

Miami has allowed two players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A.J. Brown vs. Xavien Howard Advanced Stats

A.J. Brown Xavien Howard Rec. Targets 60 32 Def. Targets Receptions 42 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16 21 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 672 27 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 112 4.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 234 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

