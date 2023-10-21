West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A matchup of Big 12 teams features the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State matchup in this article.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-3.5)
|50.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-3.5)
|49.5
|-164
|+136
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- West Virginia has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mountaineers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Oklahoma State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
