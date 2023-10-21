The college football season rolls on into Week 8, which includes four games involving schools from the Big Sky. Hoping to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the piece below.

Big Sky Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Idaho State Bengals at Portland State Vikings 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Weber State Wildcats at Eastern Washington Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Colorado Bears at Cal Poly Mustangs 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Montana State Bobcats at Sacramento State Hornets 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

