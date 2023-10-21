Central Arkansas, Austin Peay, Week 8 UAC Football Power Rankings
Which team is on top of the UAC as we head into Week 8 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
UAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs SFA
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
2. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th
- Last Game: W 41-14 vs Gardner-Webb
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Southern Utah
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. SFA
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th
- Last Game: L 24-21 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Abilene Christian
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
- Last Game: W 41-35 vs Tarleton State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
- Last Game: W 27-26 vs Tarleton State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Austin Peay
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th
- Last Game: L 41-35 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Morehead State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-5
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd
- Last Game: W 30-13 vs North Alabama
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ SFA
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st
- Last Game: W 37-31 vs SFA
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ North Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. North Alabama
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th
- Last Game: L 30-13 vs Abilene Christian
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Utah Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
