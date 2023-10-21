The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) and North Texas Mean Green (3-3) will face each other in a clash of AAC opponents at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Tulane vs. North Texas?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 43, North Texas 17

Tulane has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Green Wave have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, North Texas has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Mean Green have played as an underdog of +775 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 93.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (-20.5)



Tulane (-20.5) In five Tulane games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Green Wave have been favored by 20.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

North Texas has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63.5)



Under (63.5) Tulane and its opponents have not combined to go over Saturday's total of 63.5 points this season.

This season, four of North Texas' games have finished with a combined score higher than 63.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 63.5 is 2.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tulane (30 points per game) and North Texas (35.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.9 57.5 51 Implied Total AVG 32.8 35.3 29 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

North Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.2 62.5 59.8 Implied Total AVG 34.8 36 33.7 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

