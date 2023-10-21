Held from October 19-21, Sung-Jae Im is set to compete in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan.

Looking to place a bet on Im at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1400 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Im Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Im has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Im has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Im has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in two.

In his past five tournaments, Im has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Im has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 19 -8 277 0 21 1 8 $6.4M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

In Im's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 24th.

Im has made the cut in each of his last three trips to this event.

Im last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 29th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, shorter than the 7,079-yard length for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC has a recent scoring average of -1.

The courses that Im has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,333 yards, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at 7,079 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Im's Last Time Out

Im shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of the field.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the TOUR Championship ranked in the 21st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the TOUR Championship, Im shot better than 97% of the golfers (averaging 4.00 strokes).

Im carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Im recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.7).

Im's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship were more than the tournament average (9.5).

At that last tournament, Im's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 7.8).

Im ended the TOUR Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.1.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Im finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.