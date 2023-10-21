In the upcoming matchup against the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Reilly Smith to light the lamp for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded eight goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

