How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 21
Everton FC and Liverpool FC hit the pitch in one of many compelling matchups on the Premier League schedule today.
Here you will find information on how to watch all of today's Premier League action.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Liverpool FC vs Everton FC
Everton FC is on the road to play Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-265)
- Underdog: Everton FC (+650)
- Draw: (+450)
Watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion journeys to play Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Manchester City (-255)
- Underdog: Brighton & Hove Albion (+600)
- Draw: (+450)
Watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace journeys to take on Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Newcastle United (-230)
- Underdog: Crystal Palace (+700)
- Draw: (+350)
Watch Brentford FC vs Burnley FC
Burnley FC is on the road to face Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Brentford FC (-120)
- Underdog: Burnley FC (+340)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers is on the road to match up with AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: AFC Bournemouth (+140)
- Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+190)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
Luton Town is on the road to take on Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Nottingham Forest (-140)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+425)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch Chelsea FC vs Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC journeys to take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (+130)
- Underdog: Chelsea FC (+210)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Sheffield United vs Manchester United
Manchester United travels to take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network and Fubo TV
- Favorite: Manchester United (-255)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+650)
- Draw: (+425)
