Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Blues on October 21, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Pittsburgh Penguins-St. Louis Blues matchup at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Penguins vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Evgeni Malkin is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with seven points. He has three goals and four assists this season.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Capitals
|Oct. 13
|1
|3
|4
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through four games, with one goal and five assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 13
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 10
|0
|1
|1
|4
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Sidney Crosby has three goals and two assists for Pittsburgh.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 13
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Jakub Vrana Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +310, Under Odds: -455)
Jakub Vrana has recorded one goal and two assists in three games for St. Louis, good for three points.
Vrana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
